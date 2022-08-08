Watch: Indian Women's Hockey Team Dance Celebrations After Winning The Bronze Medal at The 2022 Commonwealth Games

Skipper Savita Punia led from the front with a spectacular display as the Indian women’s hockey team beat New Zealand 2-1 in shootout and win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

This is the team’s first medal at CWG in 16 years.

Post their victory, the Indian team was seen dancing and celebrating their triumph in their dressing room. The video went viral on twitter. All the Indian players were seen dancing to a patriotic song in a video shared by the Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju.

I love the celebration of our talented Indian Women's Hockey Team after defeating New Zealand to win bronze medal at the #CommonwealthGames and made entire nation proud ! Enjoy Girls ! Let's #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DH23P2KujS — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2022

Coming off their heartbreaking loss to Australia in a controversial semifinal, India showed the intent to wrap up their campaign with a win and earn a podium finish.

The Indians were done in by a horrendous timing faux pas in the shoot-out against Australia.

In the shootout on Sunday, India captain and goalkeeper Savita showed her class, pulling off three spectacular saves to give her side its third CWG medal.

After Megan Hull put New Zealand ahead, an agile Savita denied Rose Tynan, Katie Doar and Olivia Shanon, while Sonika and Navneet scored for India to register a famous win.

