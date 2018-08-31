Watch: Indian Women's Relay Team Clinches Fifth Successive Gold at Asiad

Video Wall

Asian Games 2018 | Indian Women's Relay Team Clinches Fifth Successive Gold

First published: August 31, 2018, 3:39 PM IST | Updated: 48 mins ago
The 4x400m women's relay team notched up a fifth successive gold to continue their remarkable dominance of the event. The Indian quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth clocked 3:28.72sec to claim the gold.
