WATCH | Jake Paul 'Too Scared' to Make Eye Contact With UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul is slated to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a highly-anticipated boxing match later this year. The match will take place on August 28 and the venue for the same is yet to be announced. So far, the YouTube star Paul is unbeaten and in the past, he has claimed that he is very much capable of defeating Woodley. Paul had previously defeated fellow streaming star AnEsonGib and former professional NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul’s latest victory came against ex-UFC star Ben Askren.

However, now, a video of Paul and Woodley’s pre-match photoshoot has gone viral on the internet. And in the damming footage, Paul did not look like his casual confident self, he rather seems self-conscious, unfocussed and disorientated. The footage shows the two stars squaring off in their boxing gear for a photoshoot and the 24-year-old not making eye contact with Woodley. After looking at the camera, Paul looked down rather than facing the former UFC welterweight champion.

The match between Paul and Woodley will no doubt be a huge event and the promotion for the same has already started.

Paul is an American actor turned YouTuber turned boxer. He made his amateur boxing debut in 2018. Both Paul brothers – Jake and Logan – fought against KSI and his younger brother Deji Olatunji. While Jake faced Deji, his brother Logan took out KSI in an amateur white-collar boxing match.

Earlier on Sunday, Jake’s brother Logan went the distance with boxing great Floyd Mayweather. During their fight, Jake Tweeted that Logan had ended Mayweather’s unbeaten streak.

50-1 HOLY FUCK MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

On the other hand, Woodley is an American professional mixed martial artist (MMA). In the year 2016, he became UFC Welterweight Championship by defeating Robbie Lawler at UFC 201. After that, he went on to retain his title four times before losing to Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision at UFC 235.

