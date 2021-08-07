The Indian national anthem played out at the Olympics on Saturday for the second time, after on August 11, 2008. Abhinav Bindra had won the Men’s 10-metre air rifle and the national anthem was played at the Beijing Shooting Range Hall. It did again on August 7, 2021, at Tokyo Olympic Stadium as Neeraj Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal in athletics at the Olympics when he clinched the first position at Tokyo 2020 with a throw of 87.58 metres in the javelin competition. Chopra hence became only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. Bindra had won gold at the 2008 Olympics in shooting.

As a matter of fact, August 7 is Rabindranath Tagore’s death anniversary, who penned India’s national anthem.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch bagged silver medal with a throw of 86.67m while compatriot Vitezslav Vesley took bronze medal with a throw of 85.44m. Both got their season’s best throws on their fifth and third attempts respectively.

After finishing first in the qualification round on Wednesday with a throw of 86.59m, Chopra continued his impressive performance in the final on Saturday, recording a first throw of 87.03m.

He followed it up with 87.58m in his second attempt. It turned out to be the best throw of the night.

The 23-year-old’s third attempt was well below the 80m mark at 76.39m. He followed it up with two fouls on his fourth and fifth throws. His last attempt was 84.24m

The 23-year-old Chopra now holds gold medals in javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics, all at the same time.

Chopra’s gold means India, with seven medals at Tokyo Games, have surpassed the tally of six medals won at 2012 London Olympics. This is the biggest tally of medals won by India in a single edition of Olympics.

