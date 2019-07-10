Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Best Catch of the World Cup? Watch Jimmy Neesham Take a Blinder to Dismiss Dinesh Karthik

James Neesham took a blinder at point to dismiss Dinesh Karthik and further hamper India's chase against New Zealand.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 10, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Best Catch of the World Cup? Watch Jimmy Neesham Take a Blinder to Dismiss Dinesh Karthik
James Neesham took a blinder to dismiss Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credit: Screengrab)
Loading...

India need 240 runs from 5 overs to beat New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

The equation was simple, the execution... far from it.

In overcast conditions, almost home-like for the Kiwis, the Indian top fell like a pack of cards standing in front of table fan switched on in full speed. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all departed for one run each as Trent Boult and Matt Henry made a blistering start with the new ball.

Rohit fell for just one when he edged a fine Henry delivery that curved away to wicketkeeper Tom Latham. India captain Kohli went next, lbw to a superb inswinger from left-armer Boult.

Kohli reviewed but replays upheld English official Richard Illingworth's original out decision on umpire's call and, to the despair of the massed ranks of India fans in the ground, the star batsman had to go.

Then came the catch that left a billion fans in horror as India lost their 4th wicket. In the 10th over of the game, Matt Henry bowled a seeming ball outside off to Karthik, who slashed hard at the ball. The ball flew off the edge and stuck in James Neesham's left palm.

Standing at point, Neesham almost on instinct stuck out his left hand, as the ball flew in the air. And as luck would have it for India, the ball stayed in his hand.

Here have a look for yourself,

The wicket left, Rishabh Pant at the crease, to be joined by all-round Hardik Pandya and India in deep, deep trouble in their modest chase of 240.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram