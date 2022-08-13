Watch Live Streaming: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interacts With India's CWG 2022 Medal Winners

After a successful campaign at the recently concluded CWG 2022 in Birmingham, a host of Indian medal winners from the quadrennial event will be interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. India finished the sporting spectacle with 61 medals – their fifth-best show in the Games’ history.

“Looking forward to interacting with India’s CWG 2022 contingent at my residence, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games,” PM Modi announced via Twitter on Friday.

Also Read: Unvaccinated Djokovic Pulls Out of US Open Tune-up Event in Cincinnati

Watch his interaction live below:

Here’s how you can stream the event live:

When will PM Narendra Modi interact with India’s CWG 2022 medal winners?

PM Modi will meet the winners at his residence on August 13 (Saturday).

Where will PM Narendra Modi be interacting with India’s CWG 2022 medal winners?

PM Modi will interact with the winners at his residence in New Delhi.

Also Read: Ballon d’Or List Excludes Seven-Time Winner Lionel Messi For The First Time Since 2005

What time the event where PM Narendra Modi will host India’s CWG 2022 medal winners at his residence start?

The event is set to get underway from 11 AM (IST)

How can you watch PM Narendra Modi interacting with India’s CWG 2022 medal winners?

The event will be streamed live via PM Modi’s official YouTube channel.

CWG 2022 got underway on July 28 with a spectacular opening ceremony. PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh were named as the two Indian flagbearers for the event.

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar won India’s first medal winner of the edition by clinching a silver in men’s 55kg event. On the other hand, Mirabai Chanu was the first from his country to clinch a gold.

India finished the event with a total of 61 medals – including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. The wrestling contingent brought the most medals – 12 followed by weightlifters who fetched 10 medals.

Among the gold medallists was world champion Nikhat Zareen who dominated her event and took the top spot with a 5-0 win in the final.

“I am very excited to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and want a new one now. Last time, I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I will take it on my boxing gloves,” Nikhat Zareen had told news agency ANI following her win.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here