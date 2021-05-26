WATCH | Manchester United Fans Attacked by Polish Hooligans Ahead of Europa League Final

As many as three Manchester United fans were hurt after they were attacked by Polish hooligans in the Polish city of Gdansk ahead of the Europa League final final against Villarreal.

According to videos posted on social media, a mob of Lechia fans dressed in black can be seen attacking the outside seating area of the Fahrenheit Club and Restaurant in Długi Targ, the city’s main square, on Tuesday night.

Pewne osoby ze środowiska kibicowskiego (celowo nie użyłem słowa “kibice") Lechii Gdańsk, postanowiły zaatakować restaurację, w której siedzieli kibice Manchesteru United. Brak słów. #UEL #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/pzVvJ4ysDI— Footbreak (@footbreak_yt) May 25, 2021

Following the incident, Manchester United released a statement which read: “Club staff were assisting a number of United fans in Gdansk last night and today after an incident where some of our supporters were attacked outside a bar in the city."

In another video, before the attack, a number of Manchester United fans can be seen were singing and dancing at the same venue.

#UELfinalManchester United fans earlier before being attacked by the Lechia Gdansk hools. pic.twitter.com/V3iFKPaW8x— STAND YOUR GROUND 👊 (@Ultramaniatics_) May 26, 2021

A total of 9,500 spectators will attend the game including 2,000 from each finalist. Reports suggest that around 2000 Manchester United supporters have travelled to Poland to watch the UEFA Europa League final matchat the Stadion Miejski.

Up to 30 attackers may have been involved, Gdansk police spokesman Michal Sienkiewicz told Polish broadcaster TVN24 on Wednesday. They left before police arrived, he said.

“The whole thing took seconds rather than minutes and then the attackers dispersed,” Sienkiewicz said. “We will most probably be publishing the images of persons that were involved in the occurrence. Arrests are just a matter of time."

Gdansk Mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz said on Twitter there was “no room in our city for any form of violence! Dear fans and guests, you are always most welcome in our city.”

