Watch: Mike Tyson Lands Thunderous Shots at Trainer Rafael Cordeiro

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was filmed landing huge body shots at trainer Rafael Cordeiro during his intense training session in California. During his illustrious career, Tyson established himself as the undisputed heavyweight champion. The aggressive boxer overwhelmed most of his opponents in the ring. He hanged up his gloves back in 2005 but made a stellar return in 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

The boxing legend has continued his training at the Kings MMA Gym in California with trainer Cordeiro. Tyson’s trainer shared a video on Instagram, where the duo can be seen battling it out inside the ring. “Light sparring with the tiger,” Cordeiro wrote in the caption.

In the video, Cordeiro can be seen wearing a huge body pad while Tyson connects a powerful swinging left hook into the mid-section of the body pad before landing another thunderous right hand.

Cordeiro responded with some jabs at Tyson as he ducked and dodged the punches until the two parted and began swaying light on their feet. The trainer smiled wryly in the ring after experiencing the brute force that the 56-year-old Tyson still possessed.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history after knocking out Trevor Berbick in just the second round of the bout. During his prime, he won some emphatic knockout wins against the likes of Frank Bruno, Michael Spinks and Larry Holmes.

Despite his retirement over 17 years ago, the Iron Kid stays active and in excellent shape. It has also been reported that Tyson has been taking supplements in order to maintain his fitness ahead of his possible comeback to the ring.



Tyson had publically stated his ambitions to return to the ring in February, but despite several options, a fight did not materialize. His most likely choice now would be to take on high-profile celebrity Logan Paul. The YouTube sensation had also announced his desire to fight Tyson. According to Logan, a bout between the two might generate humongous revenue of over $300 million.

It will be intriguing to see if the boxing legend decides to unleash himself in the ring against an inexperienced boxer Logan Paul.

