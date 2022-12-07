Watch: Mirabai Chanu Powers Through to Clinch Silver Medal at The World Championships

Mirabai Chanu clinched a silver medal at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships with a total lift of 200kg on Wednesday. The star Indian weightlifter pipped the Tokyo 2020 champion Hou Zhihua of China to secure the coveted silver medal.

Mirabai, who had won a historic silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, lifted a combined weight of 200 kg (87kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk) compared to Zhihua’s total of 198 kg (89kg in snatch and 109 kg in clean and jerk). Moreover, China’s Jiang Huihua bagged the gold medal with a combined weight of 206 kg (93kg plus 113kg).

Mirabai’s long-time coach Vijay Sharma, who had steered her to the Olympic silver medal, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram after her silver medal at the World Championships.

Sharma shared Mirabai’s video from her event and penned a beautiful caption with it. Sharma wrote, “Got silver medal in senior World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia. After a long gap of five years, this medal is proof of her hard work and dedication.”

Mirabai showed great character at the World Championships as she had started slowly with an 85kg lift in the snatch, and even failed in her second attempt at 87kg before clearing her third with the same weight. Mirabai failed on her first attempt at the clean and jerk but persevered to lift 113kg in her third attempt.

It is worth mentioning that Mirabai excelled at the World Championships despite the fact that she was carrying a wrist injury. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur appreciated Mirabai’s tremendous spirit and zeal to win on Twitter. Thakur congratulated Mirabai on her phenomenal performance and tweeted, “Despite her wrist injury, she still won a silver medal at the WC with a total lift of 200kg. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on winning silver in women’s 49kg at the WWC. She beats Olympic champ Hou Zhihua 198kg from China. Proud of you.”

Despite her wrist injury, she still won a silver medal at the WC with a total lift of 200kgCongratulations @mirabai_chanu on winning silver in women's 49kg at the WWC. She beats Olympic champ Hou Zhihua 198kg from China.2017 WC🥇 2020 Olympics🥈2022 WC🥈 Proud of you 👍 pic.twitter.com/cK8hq1W0Go — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) December 7, 2022

The 2022 World Championships is the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Mirabai’s quest for an Olympic gold medal has started on a brilliant note. Her silver medal at the 2022 World Championships ranks right behind her 2020 Olympics silver medal and the 2017 World Championships gold medal.

