Watch: Morrocon Boxer Tries To Bite His Opponent’s Ear at Tokyo Olympics

All eyes are on Tokyo now with the Olympics providing fans a reason to cheer. There have been many records broken in the Games so far but there have been strange incidents. Take for example the men’s heavyweight boxing between Morocco’s Youness Baalla and New Zealand’s David Nyika in the round of 16. Baalla tried to do a Mike Tyson when he appeared to make an attempt to bite off Nyika’s ear. Tyson had bit off a part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their bout in 1997.

Baalla made the attempt to bite his opponent’s ear in the third and final round of the match. After being the second favourite to win the game, Baalla tried to play mind games by hurting Nyika. However, his attempts remained unsuccessful as he failed to reach the quarterfinals.

“He couldn’t get my ear into his mouth. I am lucky for that,” said Nyika, who won 5-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Morocco boxer Youness Baalla attempted to bite ear of New Zealand rival David Nyika in heavyweight Olympics bout, bringing 2 mind the infamous 1997 Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield incident. Baalla didn’t succeed in his bid to take a bit out of Nyika🙈😅https://t.co/JohQ0rqv7T— Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) July 27, 2021

After the match, boxing fans quickly went into a nostalgic mode and remembered the Tyson incident.

Tyson, during his career got nicknames such as Iron Mike, Kid Dynamite for his exploits inside the ring. However, the Holyfield incident spoiled his professional image.

Unlike Baalla, Tyson was successful in his attempt to bite the ear of his opponent. He was disqualified due to the incident and the boxing federation had cancelled his boxing licence for 15 months.

Although Baalla lost the match, he will be pleased of not getting a suspension from the Olympics.

China is currently leading the medals tally at the Tokyo Olympics. The games are being held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

