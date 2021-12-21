Watch – Nate Diaz Terrify Carrese Archer with Fake Punch at Jake Paul Fight

Saturday night was charged up for the YouTube sensation-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight in Florida. Several fighters from the MMA and UFC verse were in attendance but Nate Diaz, who was also in attending the bout walked in, scared the living lights of a bare-knuckles fighter by throwing a fake punch at him.

The hilarious incident was caught on camera and UFC President Dana White shared it on Instagram. The brief video clip shows UFC star Diaz, who was at the event to support his friend and teammate Chris Avila, attempting a fake punch on an MMA fighter Carrese Archer as he walked past him. Archer immediately flinched at Diaz’s reaction and spilled his drink everywhere. It is unclear if either of them said something to provoke each other but following the scare, an alert security team at the Amalie Arenaintervened and kept Archer and Diaz apart in a bid to prevent the situation heating up.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram

The post received hundreds of thousands of views and funny replies from fans, but the bare knuckles boxer (Archer) wasn’t too pleased with the stunt and reactions. He took to the Meta owned platform to challenge Diaz to a fight and called the Stockton Slugger a “bona fide female dog.”

Speaking in a video message, he said, “Hello, world, I see a lot of laughter. Everybody laughing, same thing, make you laugh, make you cry.” Recalling the incident, he said Diaz was protected and surrounded by security and he goes flinching on me with a sucker punch when he’s not paying attention and “you all think this man is a gangster?"

Venting his anger on the UFC President, Archer said, “I bet you won’t think it’s funny, you sign me for one fight and I knock Nate Diaz out in the first round.”

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile, Paul went on to win the bout against Woodley, by knocking him out cold in the sixth round.

