Watch | Neeraj Chopra Displays 'Ninja' Prowess During Workout Routine

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was seen gearing up to add yet another accolade to his galore of accomplishments as the Lausanne Diamond League is drawing closer.

Chopra recently posted his training session video, suggesting that he could be back in action soon. Here, the incredible athlete showcased impeccable core strength and agility while performing a pole-climbing exercise. It seemed like Chopra did not break a sweat to climb up the inclined pole and came back down with the same ease and panache.

Netizens were flabbergasted by Neeraj Chopra’s athleticism and expressed their appreciation for the elite athlete. Here is how some fans reacted to the workout video:

“Behind those hard-earned medals, athletes put in a lot of hard work,” one of his fans said.

Behind those hard earned medals, athletes put in a lot of hard work. However, some people are only interested in seeing medals or throws over 90m. While sitting in their homes, they only judge them instead of appreciating and supporting them. — 🎸 (@incandescentSA) August 19, 2022

Another tweeted, “Horribly flexible and I just skip my heartbeat.”

😳😳😳wt is this? Horribly flexible 😊 n I just skip my heart beat 🙀💓 dhad dhad nt tick tick 💓 Looking so fit and cute n ☺️ awww happy to see you My King ☺️ #NeerajChopra ji, real Bahubali feeling pic.twitter.com/7RlJaEur6J — Devyani kubade (@devyani_kubade) August 19, 2022

A few mentioned that Neeraj Chopra’s workout regime is “inspiring”.

What an athlete 🔥. Inspiring — Tejas Kapoor (@TejasKapoor14) August 19, 2022

“Nothing comes easy and your hard work and your workout ethic shows why you are the leading player in your sport,” a user wrote.

Wow. Just wow. Nothing comes easy and your hardwork and your workout ethic shows why you are the leading player in your sport. — Gautam Naidu (@rishabgautam) August 19, 2022

Neeraj Chopra has not taken his foot off the gas after securing the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old started off his 2022 season with a bang. He shattered the national record twice, before clinching the silver medal at the iconic World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Haryana-born athlete was one of India’s sure-shot bets for a medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 that took place in Birmingham. However, an injury that he endured during the finals of the Athletic Championships sidelined him from the quadrennial event.

Neeraj Chopra is on his way back to achieving complete fitness. He has been included in the final roster of competitors for the Lausanne Diamond League that will kick off on Friday. Nevertheless, there hasn’t been an official confirmation of his participation in the esteemed competition.

Diamond League is slated to begin on August 26 and the top six finalists will compete in the big final scheduled for the month of September. Chopra’s fitness still remains in the air and in a few days time it’ll be made clear whether the Indian ace will compete or not.

