WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Thinks of the Javelin Even When He is Underwater

Neeraj Chopra is obsessed with his sport and there are a couple of things to prove that. Firstly, no one can go on to win an Olympic gold medal without being utterly focussed on his or her sport. Secondly, there is a new video on the block proving that all Neeraj has on his mind is the javelin. Neeraj has been constantly making news since he became the first Indian to win an athletics gold medal at the Olympics. He had to deal with so many commitments after coming back to the country that he couldn’t resume his practice and had to end his season. However, he is back at practice, in a quirky manner though!

Neeraj is currently in Maldives enjoying a vacation after a hectic schedule before and after the Tokyo Olympics. After attending to the media, meeting a number of politicians, attending a lot of felicitations and meeting Abhinav Bindra, Neeraj is finally on a break.

Neeraj took to Instagram to post a video of himself enjoying underwater where he can be seen performing the action of throwing a javelin, quite like the one that won him the elusive gold.

“Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I’m always thinking of the javelin! PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai," Neeraj wrote along with the video he posted.

Neeraj is definitely enjoying and pampering himself before he gets back to working hard for the next Olympic cycle again.

Neeraj posted a couple of photographs from his Maldives holiday in his Instagram stories as well, one of which shows him enjoying his “healthy breakfast with a view".

Last month, Neeraj had visited his fellow Olympic gold medallist Bindra and he received a cute gift in the form of a puppy named ‘Tokyo’.

“Started my time off by spending a wonderful afternoon with @abhinav_bindra sir and his family. Was able to introduce my medal to its elder sibling from Beijing and also enjoyed the warm hospitality of the Bindra family.

“Thank you sir for hosting us and for introducing me to ‘Tokyo’, the newest member of the Chopra family!" he had written on his Instagram handle.

Ever since his triumph, Neeraj’s life changed overnight and various brands are roping him for their advertisements. After his Olympic success, he has signed endorsement deals with several companies. The 23-year-old javelin thrower’s brand value has reportedly increased by 1000 percent.

With increased brand value, Neeraj’s endorsement fee becomes equal to that of Team India skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Even before Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra was endorsing brands like Nike, sports drink Gatorade, Exxon Mobil and MuscleBlaze sports supplements. Now the existing deals with these brands are likely to be renewed at higher rates.

