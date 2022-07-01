Watch: Neeraj Chopra's Record Breaking Throw at Stockholm Diamond League

Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra extended his burgeoning medal tally on Thursday as he beat his own personal best and set a new national record with his first attempt of the evening.

Chopra’s initial effort of 89.94m was enough to earn him a Silver medal at the Diamond League games in the Swedish capital of Stockholm as he missed the coveted 90m mark, by a mere o.o6m, the gold standard in the event.

Chopra went past his previous national record throw of 89.3m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland with his first throw and followed it up with attempts that scaled 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m respectively.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur shared a video of Chopra’s record-breaking throw on social media while saying, “Olympic Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 sets the new National Record and Personal Best at 2022 #StockholmDL with a throw of 89.94m, finishing 2nd Take a look at the record-breaking throw!”

Olympic Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 sets the new National Record and Personal Best at 2022 #StockholmDL with a throw of 89.94m, finishing 2nd Take a look at the record breaking throw! pic.twitter.com/r3X7IK7LSp — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 1, 2022

The boy from Haryana missed out on the gold medal, as the top podium position was claimed by Anderson Peters as the athlete from Grenada registered a throw that measured 90.31 m with his third attempt of the evening.

Heading into the diamond league, Chopra had got the better of Peters twice this season. Once, at the Kurotone Games in Finland, the Indian took the gold medal. And another time at the Paavo Nurmi Games in the same nation as the Peters finished third.

With strong performances in the events he has participated in this season, Chopra will be looking ahead to the World Championships in Eugene, United States of America set to take place from the 15th of July.

The subsequent diamond league javelin throw event is scheduled to take place on the 10th of August in Monaco, however, it remains unknown if Chopra will take place in the event as it runs too close to the Commonwealth Games, where Chopra will be keen to defend his crown, scheduled to kick off on the 28 of July and will go on till the 8th of August.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.