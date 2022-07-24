Watch: Neeraj Chopra's Silver Clinching Throw at World Athletics Championships 2022

Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he became only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.

He registered a throw of 88.13 in the final to bring home the silver medal, ending the nation’s wait for a medal since Anju Bobby George claimed the bronze medal in the 2003 edition of the games for her performance in the long jump.

Here’s that moment when Neeraj Chopra created history, becoming the first man to medal at the Athletics World Championships. After one of his worst starts to a competition this season, he was out of the podium after three throws before throwing 88.13m that secured him a pic.twitter.com/Pr9L0jgip5 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 24, 2022

Chopra carried the burden of the Indian challenge at Eugene and came out with flying colours as he recovered from a shaky start in the final of his event.

Chopra was the first contestant to go out to throw in the finals and he registered a foul on his first throw. But, the Olympic champion did not let the setback deter his efforts as he followed it up with a throw of 82.39m in the second attempt.

He kept progressing through the day as he registered an 88.13m on his fourth attempt which ultimately earned him second place behind Granada’s Anderson Peters who recorded not one but three throws that went past the coveted 90m mark.

Chopra has been exceptionally consistent this year as he demonstrated his prowess with a javelin in his hand by recording multiple medal-winning performances in the lead-up to the World in Eugene.

He had claimed the gold medal at the Diamond League in Stockholm with a personal best and national record-breaking throw of 89.94m in the run-up to the Worlds. Prior to the event in Sweden, Chopra had displayed his mettle in Finland as he bagged a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games with an effort of 89.30m and a gold at the Kuortane as he registered 86.69m.

The young athlete from Haryana has already made the nation proud on the international stage multiple times tapping into his potential to claim a flurry of medals.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here