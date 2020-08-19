Watch | Neymar and Mbappe's Shirtless Celebration of PSG Reaching UEFA Champions League Final

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were both at the heart of Paris Saint-Germain semi-final victory over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and there was no stopping them from celebrating.

Neymar was signed by PSG in their major move to announce their Champions League intentions while Kylian Mbappe was brought in from Monaco to fulfill the same purpose. They are now just a match away from turning their dream into reality.

PSG made their first-ever Champions League final in their 50-year history when they defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in Lisbon. Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat got their names on the scoresheet as the team wrote a fresh chapter in the club's history.

Neymar and Mbappe, who are very close friends off the field, were seen celebrating the big victory in their dressing room.

PSG posted a video on Twitter where Neymar can be heard singing that PSG have reached the final with Mbappe sitting beside him. The French superstar then joins the Brazilian in screaming "ole, ole".

Mbappe also posted a couple of photographs on his Twitter account and did not sell short his intentions. He captioned the photographs as "ONE STEP TO MAKE HISTORY..."

ONE STEP TO MAKE HISTORY... pic.twitter.com/Itq4Nupymi — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 18, 2020

Angel Di Maria was given the Man of the Match award for his scintillating show that involved one goal and two assists. During this match, Di Maria also became the second highest assist maker in the competition with 27 to his name. He has now also won all the 17 Champions League matches he has scored in.

⚽️️️ An immense contribution earns Ángel Di María the #UCLMOTM award pic.twitter.com/jDWBRvtf4k — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 18, 2020

PSG are now hoping to become just the second French winner of the Champions League, 27 years after Marseille won the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Bayern Munich and Lyon meet in the second semi-final on Thursday, the winner of which will take on PSG in Sunday's final.