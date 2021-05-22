WATCH | Novak 'Djoker' Djokovic Shows His Hilarious Side in a Funny Commercial

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, who has recently became the brand ambassador of Romanian bank Raiffeisen, recently appeared in the bank’s global television commercial. The advertisement inspired by the game explores the fun side of World’s No. 1 tennis player. The commercial that has the tagline ‘always choose the best’, delineates the same by drawing parallels with the way tennis players choose their balls in the match. It shows how Djokovic chooses everything best — from clothes to books and even fruits — using his tennis instincts.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG released the commercial two days ahead of Djokovic’s 34th birthday. “Selecting the best ball for a strong service is a traditional tennis habit. How would you choose the best?” the bank wrote on their website while hinting about the advertisement. RBI also shared the clip on their Twitter handle and expressed their excitement. They asked the player’s fans to watch the clip.

🙌 We are very excited to launch or first TV spot featuring Novak #Djokovic Watch the spot here and tell us how you like it!#NoleFam #NovakMeetsRaiffeisen 👉🏽 Learn more about our collaboration with Novak Djokovic: https://t.co/0D6jQpB1kY pic.twitter.com/oMBXNufauY — Raiffeisen Bank International AG (@RBI_Presse) May 20, 2021

Along with the video of the commercial, the bank also released the behind-the-scenes footage of the commercial. It was shot in Djokovic’s home in Monte Carlo and features amusing personality of the tennis star. Djokovic released a statement about his collaboration with the organisation and stated that the bank has partnered with him for his academy in Belgrade, Serbia.

Earlier, the player also featured in a commercial with another tennis legend Maria Sharapova. They were seen together in the commercials of their racquet sponsors, Head. Novak was seen imitating Maria sporting a wig and even adopting her mannerism.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will hit the court at his namesake tennis centre in Serbia fighting for his 83rd tour level title as he moves closer to the Belgrade Open.

At the onset of the year, he had a record-extending ninth Australian Open title while breaking the all-time record of weeks at World No. 1 in the FedEx ATP Rankings. In Belgrade, he will be contesting his fourth tournament on the terre-battue.

