WATCH | PSG Forward Neymar Jr Takes His first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar jr on Wednesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Brazilian striker made the announcement to his 151 million followers on Instagram by sharing a video of him taking the first jab of the vaccine. In the short footage, PSG’s number nine can be seen smiling at the camera.

Neymar also expressed his happiness after taking the first shot in the caption in Portuguese. “I hope that everything returns to normal as soon as possible and that not only my country BRAZIL but the whole world may be vaccinated,” reads a rough translation of Neymar’s post in English.

Last year in September, Neymar had tested positive for the coronavirus. And now, the ace striker would look to turn his focus back in the game with a crunch weekend ahead of his Ligue 1 side.

Currently, PSG are placed at the second spot in the Ligue 1 standings, one point behind the league leader Lille.

PSG will take on the Brest in the final round of fixtures on Monday, with the hope to collect all three points. On the other hand, to retain the title, Mauricio Pochettino’s teamnot just have to win their final round league match, they would also hope that Lille drop points against Angers.

Neymar has netted nine goals this season in 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

Meanwhile, Neymar’s home country Brazil had been hit hard by the pandemic. So far, Brazil has reported 442,000 deaths and 15.8 million cases.

Earlier, the former Barcelona star was also criticized for hosting a five-day festive event at his mansion for 500 people as his country continue to battle the pandemic. A local report published in a Brazilian daily claimed that Neymar’s party started on December 25 with the intention to celebrate New Year together.

However, a representative of Neymar denied the rumours, saying that there was no party, whatsoever.

