Watch: PV Sindhu's Father PV Ramana Leaves Everyone Awestruck With His Powerful Volleyball Smash Shot

PV Ramana, former professional volleyball player and the father of Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu, won the hearts of netizens on Monday by attempting the smash shot on a volleyball court. In a video that has now gone crazy viral on social media, Ramana can be seen jumping to attempt the smash shot and powerfully hitting the volleyball to the other side of the court as players on the court applauded him after witnessing the perfect shot. PV Sindhu can also be heard giggling in the background after seeing her father’s performance on the court.

The footage was posted by the official Twitter handle of the Prime Volleyball League with this caption, “Like father, like daughter. Watch PV Sindhu's father PV. Ramana acing it on the court”.

The 3-second clip, which is making the rounds on the internet, has more than 80.4k views. The Olympics silver medalist reacted to her father’s video and reposted it with a handful of fire emoticons.

That's not it. Former captain of Indian hockey team Viren Rasquinha also acknowledged the trending video and was all praise for Ramana over his fitness level. He hilariously added that if he would attempt something like this in hockey then he would have to book a hospital bed for himself.

While retweeting the video, Rasquinha wrote, “My God!!! PV Sindhu’s dad PV Ramana, Asian Games bronze medallist in 1986 and Arjuna awardee, is on fire. Rolling back the years. I was just thinking if I try and do something similar in hockey now, I will have to book a hospital bed for myself”.

My God!!! @Pvsindhu1’s dad PV Ramana, Asian Games bronze medallist in 1986 and Arjuna awardee, is on Rolling back the years. I was just thinking if I try and do something similar in hockey now, il have to book a hospital bed for myself https://t.co/m6fCmBpM7o— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) January 31, 2022

For the unversed, Ramana was a member of the Indian men’s national volleyball team and in 1986 he also represented the Asian Games along with the team that won a bronze medal in volleyball.

In 2000, the Indian government also presented the Arjuna Award to Ramana. Sindhu’s mother and Ramana’s wife, Vijaya is also a former national-level volleyball player.

