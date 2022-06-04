WATCH: Rafael Nadal Hugs Alexander Zverev After The Injured German Withdrew From French Open 2022 Semifinal

21-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal won hearts with his heartwarming gesture after his opponent Alexander Zverev got injured during the semifinal clash on Court Philippe Chatrier in French Open 2022. In the highly-anticipated clash, Zverev sustained an ankle injury during the second set of the semifinal and unfortunately, he was not able to continue the match as Nadal moved to the final. The 13-time French Open champion was already leading the match with 7-6 (8), 6-6 when Zverev got injured.

The horrific incident happened in the 12th game of the second set as Zverev tried to connect the backhand return from Nadal. It went wide and the German tennis star fell to the ground and was in immense pain. He went off the court in the wheelchair and returned after a few minutes in crutches to withdraw from the semifinal clash.

The Spaniard went up to his opponent and hugged him as the fans at the arena started clapping at the lovely gesture from him.



Nadal admitted that the young German star was unlucky and he wished him the best for future in the grand slams.

“It’s very tough and very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament and he’s a very good colleague on the tour,” said Nadal.

“I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam. For the moment, he was very unlucky. I’m sure he’ll win not one, but much more than one. I wish him all the best.

“It had been a super tough match. Over three hours and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he’s playing like he did today.”

Nadal has made the final despite his own doubts over his long-term future in the sport.

A chronic left foot injury has forced him to admit that any match may be the last of his record-breaking French Open career.

On Sunday, Nadal will play in his 30th Grand Slam final when he tackles Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors.

