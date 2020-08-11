WATCH: Rey Mysterio's Son Dominik Suffers Nasty Injury on WWE RAW Courtesy of Seth Rollins

Legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, who signed a contract to become a WWE superstar on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, suffered some nasty injuries during the show.

The injuries came courtesy of Seth Rollins, who has been embroiled in a bitter feud with Mysterio and his son in recent times and even beat the luchador in an 'Eye for an Eye' match at Extreme Rules.

Dominik has since taken the fight to the self-professed 'Monday Night Messiah' but Rollins had payback on his mind and on the same night that Dominik signed his WWE contract, left him with a number of welts across his body courtesy of a kendo stick.

The punishment didn't end there as he was bound up in the ropes and Rollins went to work on the young wrestler.

Dominik would eventually be the recipient of 30 shots from the kendo stick, something highlighted by a WWE-related account on Twitter.

Dominik, 23, will make his official WWE debut in SummerSlam, traditionally considered the second-biggest pay-per-view event in WWE history when he takes on Seth Rollins.

Dominik will be allowed to use his own kendo stick or any other weapon of his choosing during the match against Rollins at the event that has been dubbed the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.