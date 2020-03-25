SPORTS

Watch | Sakshi Malik in Intense Gyming Mode With Husband Satyawart Kadian Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Sakshi Malik (R) and Satyawart Kadian.

Athletes like Sakshi Malik and Mary Kom shared their videos working out at home during nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

The whole of India is under a 21-day lockdown until April 14 as the government looks to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic in India and the athletes have been using this time to gym at home and continue to stay fit.

On Tuesday, 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed by a year due to coronavirus and with that, India's sole Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra also called for all camps to be cancelled.

With the athletes now at home, they are taking it to social media to show their fitness routines and inspire people to stay fit and active even indoors.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik posted a video of herself and her husband Satyawart Kadian going through a fierce gyming routine in a confined space.

She captioned the video, "Respecting social distancing, but staying active."

Youth Olympics gold medallist weightlifter 17-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga showed his fans a very easy way to stay fit at home by sharing a video of himself skipping.

Tokyo-bound boxer Amit Panghal also joined the skipping rope challenge and shared a video of himself doing the same with a black mask on.

Mary Kom shared the video of her interesting skipping routine as part of the skipping rope challenge.

A day ago, Parupalli Kashyap has shared a video of himself stretching while Ashwini Ponnappa showed herself doing a headstand.

Kashyap has also been sharing his singing videos on Instagram passing his time in quarantine.

