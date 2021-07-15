Watch: Sania Mirza Flaunts India's Olympic Kit in Dance Video on Instagram

With less than 10 days to go for the 2020 Summer Olympics, the six-time Grand Slam champion and former doubles World Number 1, Sania Mirza, can’t keep calm. On Wednesday, Sania was seen flaunting India’s Olympic kit for the 2020 Tokyo Games in her new Instagram video. The most celebrated Indian tennis star also took this opportunity to educate her followers on what ‘A’ in her name stands for.

“The ‘A’ in my name stands for so much in my life," Sania wrote in the caption section of her post. The footage starts with Sania grooving on America’s rapper Doja Cat’s latest number ‘kiss me more’. After that, Sania winked as a montage made of her pictures starts playing.

In the first snap, Sania could be seen celebrating in a white t-shirt. In the next one, she could be seen holding the Indian flag and then a trophy. The clip concluded with a photograph of Sania with her two-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik. In the clip, Sania also explained that A stands for “Aggression, Ambition, Achieve and Affection."

The post soon created a buzz on the photo and video sharing application as the fans of Sania started sharing their excitement to see their favourite tennis star in Indian colours. At the time of the writing of this story, it has garnered over 115k likes on Instagram.

Ananya Birla, the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, was among the first to like and comment on the post.

“I like the dance moves, especially the wink, congrats ya good stuff," Ananya wrote.

The fans also wished ‘good luck’ to the Indian ace for the upcoming mega event.

Last month, India’s Olympic kit for the Tokyo Olympics was launched by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in presence of then Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Sania was also part of the live video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for India’s Tokyo bound athletes.

Sania has teamed up with budding Indian star Ankita Raina for the upcoming Tokyo Games. The duo will represent India in the women’s doubles.

