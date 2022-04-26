Watch: Sania Mirza's Funny Work Out Reel Goes Viral

Sania Mirza is a renowned Tennis star, who never fails to impress fans with her commitment and dedication to the sport. The former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, is a six-time grand slam title winner but looks like Sania, like many of us, is terribly failing at one thing.

Jumping on the bandwagon of trending Reels, the sportsperson shared that she is unable to shed off the extra kilos. In the video, Sania is seen doing various types of exercises.

While performing them, she hilariously explains that despite doing all the efforts, she still could not get rid of the extra fat. She lip-syncs to the song ‘Suno Kaho Kaha Suna’ by late singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, as it is played in the background. Dropping the Reel, the athlete shared several hashtags in the caption.

Along with her fans, actor Ritesh Deshmukh too was impressed with Sania’s Instagram Reel. He commented “fabulous” on the post. “Awesome”, “Keep it up”, “Mashallaha” “cutie”, “Looking good”, read some of the comments by her fans and followers, with many able to relate to the problem. Internet users were impressed with Sania’s witty humour display.

In addition to sharing pictures and updates from her professional life, Sania often puts out a slice from her personal life to treat her Instagram family. Her social media account is home to innumerable pictures and videos. Her Instagram reels help fans in getting familiar with the athlete’s funny side.

The Tennis star got married to former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik in 2010. Years later in 2018, the couple was blessed with a baby boy, whom they named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sania was last seen in action during the Miami Open 2022. She and Rohan Bopanna crashed out of the tournament after contrasting quarterfinal defeats in their respective doubles events.

