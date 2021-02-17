Watch | Serena Williams’s Daughter Alexis Shows Off Her Tennis Skills in an Adorable Video

Keeping arguments around nepotism aside, it is natural that children often emulate the talents possessed by their parents. It is especially true in fields like arts and sports, where children are exposed to activities in which their parents have excelled. In a similar way, it is only obvious that daughter of one of tennis’s biggest personalities would take lessons to sharpen her craft. In a video that’s going viral, Serena Williams shared an adorable and inspiring clip of her 3-year-old daughter practicing tennis with a coach.

Williams’s daughter is named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr and can be seen dedicating all her attention to her swing practice. The coach helping the child is Patrick Mouratoglou. Williams, who is a 23-times Grand Slam winner, is nothing short of God-like figure in the field. She knows the value of practice and hard work and is clearly imparting such values to her daughter.

Both the coach and Alexis are on the same side of the net. The coach throws over balls at a low height, given the tiny stature of the young player. She then lifts up the racket which is almost her own size and swings with all her might. Though she misses a shot, the attempt is commendable.

The 39-year-old Williams posted the video with a caption, “Tennis Diaries.”

The video has over 359K likes on Instagram and thousands of comments and has racked up over 3 million views, with many praising the 3-year-old.

“Olympia is going to be the TRUTH! #legacy,” noted one user. “I can't wait for the day I'm watching her saying I remember when she was born Her Momma was the GOAT,” said another.

Williams is married to Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and their daughter’s namesake. Williams herself started playing at a very young age of 4, coached by her father Richard Williams, a master of the sport.

According to CNN, when she first signed up her daughter for tennis lessons, she hid Alexis’s identity from the instructor. She revealed this fact in an Instagram story last year that she wouldn’t give Alexis tennis lessons herself along with the fact “the lady (instructor) has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes.”