Watch: Serge Gnabry's Sensational Strike for Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League Semi-final vs Lyon

Serge Gnabry lit up the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon with his wizardry when he put Bayern Munich in the lead against Lyon during the UEFA Champions League 2020 semi-final on Thursday. Gnabry scored another before half time but it was his first that took the cake with sheer audacity of the strike.

Gnabry showed his brilliance on the flank and in front of the goal when he scored to put Lyon's surge to a stop and inject Bayern's dominance on the match. Before Gnabry's goal, Lyon were on top but after Bayern found the back of the net, their energy levels got too much for Lyon to handle.

In the 18th minute, Gnabry received a long ball on the left flank and before Lyon's defence could react, he saw the space to cut inside. As he made his way in front of the goal, Lyon's defence followed him trying to make a circular shape to block his attempt.

However, Gnabry's movement and pace was too much for Lyon to react to and before any of them could close him down, Gnabry unleashed his shot into the top left corner, leaving Lyon goalkeeper Antonio Lopes with no chance at all.

Just 15 minutes after his first, Gnabry showed his predatory skills to get to the end of a block from Lopes and gave Bayern a 2-0 lead. Lewandowski had got to the end of a cross in front of the goal but his poke was block by Lopes from point-blank range. However, before Lopes could recover, Gnabry toed the ball into the back of the net.

Gnabry has now scored nine goals in nine matches for Bayern Munich this season. And after scoring, he did his trademark celebration with Bayern able to see their path to the final clearing away.

At the time of publishing the article, Bayern had a two-goal lead over Lyon and as it stood, Bayern Munich were meeting PSG in the Champions League final.