Watch: Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan on Entrance Ramp During WWE Raw

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan during Monday night’s Raw episode. The incident took place after Rollins’ bout with Finn Balor. After defeating Balor, Rollins was seen walking off the ramp when a fan appeared on the camera and tackled him on the ground. Even the announcers were confused with the strange intrusion and for a moment they tried to control the narrative by saying that Rollins was attacked by an unexpected rival. However, the fan was later subdued by WWE referees and security and escorted out of the arena. The fan was also taken into custody.

Now several videos and photos from Rollins’ altercation with the fan are doing round on the internet:

In the footage, it looks like the fan covered a long distance to attack Rollins. The fan was even seen trying to fight Rollins before the sports entertainment company stopped broadcasting the incident.

Following the incident, several fight fans speculated that the intruder could be a new talent and the accident could be a new plot or storyline by WWE. However, others argued that WWE will not risk their wrestlers like this as it would further encourage the fans to jump the barricades.

“It is just a development talent… an Angle for Royal Rumble,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

"It is just a development talent… an Angle for Royal Rumble,"

Replying to the tweet, another fan wrote, “Not a chance.”

"Not a chance."

Reacting to the incident, a user said that for a moment he believed that the intruder was Angelo Dawkins from The Street Profits. “I thought it was Angelo Dawkins from the Street Profits at first,” a tweet read.

"I thought it was Angelo Dawkins from the Street Profits at first,"

Following the incident, WWE also issued a statement, saying that the fan will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Statement from WWE on wrestler Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan during Raw tonight:"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when a fan had breached WWE’s security. Earlier in 2015, a fan created a buzz on the internet by walking alongside Rollins on the ramp during a show.

