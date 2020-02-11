Watch: Shayna Baszler Bites Becky Lynch on WWE Raw, Leaves Her Bleeding

Monday night episode of Raw saw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeated Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka to retain her RAW Women's Champion. Becky Lynch defeated Asuka via pinfall after a Rock Bottom to retain the title.

Kairi Sane got involved in the match to provide a distraction, allowing Asuka to deliver a hip attack, knocking Lynch to the floor at ringside. However, constant interference could not deter the champ as she laid out Asuka for the win.

However, even as Becky was celebrating the win, WWE NXT Superstar Shayna Baszler rushed into the RAW ring and launched an attack on the women's champ, biting her in the back of the neck in the process. She slapped on a Kirifuda Clutch before biting Becky Lynch.

The bite was grievous at the moment Baszler lifted her face, her mouth was full of blood running down her chin.

The Queen Of Spades, Baszler, left the ring and soon paramedics rushed to help Becky to the backstage area. Becky tried to tell doctors that she did not need medical attention.

Watch the video of Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch here:

? SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ?@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

Soon after suffering an attack by Baszler, The Man, Becky Lynch, returned to RAW with a stern warning, saying, "You better find me before I find you."

