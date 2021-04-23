WATCH | Speedy Dog Wins Relay Race at Utah High School Track Meet

People always flock to watch live sporting events and most often they are not the only one’s attracted to sports venues. Outdoor sports require fairly large open playing spaces which animals are prone to attract. While they may wander in search of an easy meal or even to make a brief appearance interrupting sporting events, which are not only a pretty occurrence, but also gives us some funny moments to cherish.

Nowadays thanks to the digital age, such occurrences are caught on camera and end up on our social media accounts, where they find fleeting fame. A recent incident from Utah, USA shows a four-legged sprinter stealingthe show in a captivating finish of a high school track and field meet on Saturday.

According to The Guardian report , some of Logan High School’s sprinters were upstaged at the Grizzly Invitational in Logan when their lead runner was met by a speedy challenger. During the final leg of a girl’s 4×200 meter relay race, the pet pooch identified ‘Holly’ ran onto the track to make what was a walkover victory a close call.

In the video clip, Holly can be seen breaking loose from its owner near the final turn, before passing the second, third and fourth-place runners. She then zipped past Logan High School’s Grace Laney down the home straight and eventually beat her to it.

Watch it here:

The entertaining clip shared by track and field website MileSplit described the dog’s run as the “best anchor leg ever,” receiving over 80,000 views on YouTube.

Further,the video shows crowd gathered erupt in laughter as Holly overtook Laney just before the finishing line, almost tripping her in the process. However, race officials did not name Holly as the victor, but it went to Laney who clocked 1 minute 59.27 seconds. Surprisingly, Holly ran the final 100 meters of the race in about 10.5 seconds.

