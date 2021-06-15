Watch Superbike Racer Survive Scary Moment at 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Misano

It is one thing to be racing a superbike to glory at the highest level, it is another to survive unscathed after being flung from it at ear shattering speeds. A novice Japanese superbike racer is counting his blessings after he survived a crash at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix held at the Misano World Circuit, in Italy.

20-year-old Ton Kawakami, who races for Team Brazil Yamaha MS Racing team, had a close call at the Italian leg of the World Superbike Championship race in Misano. Not only did he survive the crash, but narrowly avoiding being run over after the horrific accident.

In a video shared by FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), the horrifying footage shows, Kawakami hit the edge of the race track and lost control of his motorcycle. His machine took several wobbles before flinging him into the middle of the track. He was in the front pack at the time and post the wobbling crash his bike was safe as it skid off the track, but the Japanese racer was flung right in the path of several motorcycles. Kawakami was lucky enough not hit or run over by other motorbikes. Moments, as the other bikes safely race past him, he managed to get to his feet and walk back over to his bike.

Kawakami, who made his WorldSSP300 debut in 2019 with BCD Yamaha MS Racing team, secured a season-best result of 12th position at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, in France. The Team Brazil racer has so far raced four times this season but is yet to win a race title. However, he has started on the pole position, but it resulted in a tenth-place finish. His overall race record stands at 26 races, with no victories.

Surprisingly, Kawakami is joined by his brother Meikon in the racing circuit, who is a year younger at 19. The younger Kawakami has featured 17 races so far in the sport and even managed a podium spot once.

The brother duo moved to Brazil in 2013, to start racing with Alex Barros’ team.

