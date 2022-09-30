Watch: Tennis Stars Moutet And Andreev Get Into in Ugly Physical Altercation After Match

Tennis stars Corentin Moutet and Adrian Andreev were involved in an ugly physical altercation after their match at the ATP Challenger event in Olreans. The pair slapped, shoved, exchanged words with the umpire rushing down from his chair to intervene and prevented the situation from getting out of control.

36th National Games: Mirabai Chanu Overcomes Injury to Win Weightlifting Gold

Andreev, a wildcard entry, upset top-seed Moutet after bouncing back from a set down in their round of 16 clash to win 2-6, 7-6, 7-6. Once the final point was won, the two approached the net as is customary for post-match greetings.

However, Andreev seemed to slap Moutet’s hands and then bumped his shoulder onto his opponent’s chest. A stunned Moutet lost his cool as he pushed Andreev aside before the umpire intervened.

Moutet then addressed the confrontation via his Instagram account claiming he won’t apologise for his actions accusing Andreev of dropping the ‘F’ bomb.

“I wish to make no apologies for what happened late in the game,” he wrote. “When a player says ‘f*** you’, twice while looking at me in the eye, I can’t help but make him understand in my own way that is not done.”

Vietnam Open 2022: N Sikki Reddy And Rohan Kapoor Enter Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Moutet was also critical of the crowd, claiming they applauded Andreev for his actions.

“You (the crowd) applauded the player at the end of the match. Maybe, for you these are acceptable things. For me, no. In any case, he threatened me and asked me to wait at the exit of the court which I obviously did,” the Frenchman said.

He continued, “I had trouble finding him for 10 minutes. Indeed, he was hidden on the other side by 6 security people. I heard your threats so when you get out of the room where they hid you, I’ll be happy to see you carry them out. So, I’m waiting impatiently, we can talk calmly.”

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here