Watch: Terence Crawford’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Loses Shoe At Start Of Race But She Still Wins It

Boxer Terence Crawford’s daughter has gone viral on social media after winning a 200m race in a remarkable fashion. Talaya Crawford failed to kick off the race on a smooth note after she had lost her right sneaker at the start. She went back to get it back. Instead of being despondent, the seven-year-old put her shoe back on and then started running promptly. And in a dramatic turnaround, eventually, the youngster, cheered on by the family members in the crowd, crossed the finish line in the first place.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The victory margin was an unbelievable 10m from the second-placed runner. The race was a part of the Wings of Omaha Invitational held at Northwest High School.

Terence Crawford posted the clip on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I just can’t stop thinking about my daughter’s track meet yesterday. She just doesn’t have a clue how much she just motivated me. This is the definition of not giving, heart and grit. She let it all hang out even when she was hit with adversity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Bud Crawford (@tbudcrawford)

The video posted by Terence Crawford went viral and it was viewed by 3.5 lakh Instagram users.

The clip was also posted by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson on Twitter. “Okay. If you do nothing else today. Watch this kid!” he wrote in the caption.

Okay. If you do nothing else today. Watch this kid! https://t.co/0Myw9Xinsz— Michael Johnson (@MJGold) May 9, 2022

Former American boxer Shawn Porter also shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “WHOA! Terence Crawford.”

The youngster received plenty of appreciation for her indomitable spirit.

One user posted the footage of the race and wrote, “Wow! This girl loses her shoe at the start of the race, goes back to get it, and still wins the race. She’s the daughter of welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Great moment! The Crawford’s are built different! Lol.”

Wow! This girl loses her shoe at the start of the race, goes back to get it, and still wins the race. 🤯She's the daughter of welterweight champion @terencecrawford. Great moment! The Crawford's are built different! Lol. pic.twitter.com/Rek87nzqSG — Mr. Cardinal Truth (@mrcardinaltruth) May 11, 2022

Another user posted the footage on Twitter and wrote, “Oh she did that! Wait for it…Terence Crawford.”

This video is a true example of how grit and determination can help overcome obstacles. As they say, all’s well that ends well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.