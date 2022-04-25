Watch: Terrible Crash At Portugal Moto2 Race Sparks Fireballs

A horrifying crash involving multiple bikers took place during the Moto2 event in Algarve, Portugal. The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday.

A number of riders crashed just before approaching the second corner with 15 laps still to be completed. The racers had no other options apart from running away as Zonta Van Den Goorbergh’s bike was destroyed by fire in a shocking fashion.

According to The Sun, the MotoGP had confirmed that all the riders involved in the crash are conscious. “It was pretty scary, to be honest. What matters is that we are all safe and well,” Cameron Beaubier said as reported by The Sun.

“There was a lot of chaos, it’s a drag but things are what they are,” the 29-year-old US-born biker added.

Watch the terrifying accident here:

La pluie provoque un énorme crash – Grand Prix du Portugal – Moto2 https://t.co/9xu7N59sTB via @YouTube — Lacrizio_ (@Lacrizio_) April 25, 2022

Not a single driver involved in the pile-up could take part in the race. Eight motorcyclists were involved in the incident. This meant the race had a revised grid of riders.

Joe Roberts secured victory at the Tissot Grand Prix of Portugal. The 24-year-old rider claimed the maiden victory of his career. And, the American driver is placed fourth in the standings. Roberts is level on points with Aron Canet. Incidentally, Canet had sat on pole ahead of the final race.

Beaubier and Jake Dixon comprised the front row as Tony Arbolino, Augusto Fernandez and Sam Lowes feature in row two.

Celestino Vietti claimed the second spot in the race, Jorge Navarro finished the race in the third position. For Navarro, it has been a sensational turnaround. The 26-year-old rider recently suffered a damaged ligament but the Spaniard displayed some sensational driving skills to secure a podium finish.

The MotoGp2 will now move to Jerez, Spain on May 1. After that Le Mans will hold the next event on May 15.

