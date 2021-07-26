WATCH | Tokyo Olympics 2020 Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu Returns Home

India’s first Olympic medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Games, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned home a couple of days after her historic achievement claiming a silver medal, India’s second-ever medal at the evet after Karnam Malleshwari’s bronze at the 2000 Sydney Games. Expectedly, the 26-year-old received a warm welcome at the Delhi airport. Chanu created history winning India’s first medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Day 1 of the competitions when she clinched silver in women’s 49kg weightlifting event on Saturday.

#WATCH | Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival from #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/VonxVMHmeo— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Chanu took the silver lifting a total 202 kg - 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk. She successfully lifted 84 kg and 87 kg in her first two attempts in the snatch category but failed in her final in which she targeted 89 kg.

TOKYO 2020 – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

A similar story followed In the clean and jerk section that saw her lifting 110 kg and 115 kg in the first two attempts. However, in her final, she couldn’t lift 117 kg but by then, she had already assured herself of a silver.

Delhi: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu arrives at the airport from Tokyo.She underwent a mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport#Olympics pic.twitter.com/c3wvvrI07A — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Chanu broke down after realising she has secured a medal and hugged her coach in jubilation. And later did a little a dance after assuring herself of a silver. “I am very happy, was dreaming of this for past five years: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after winning silver medal at Olympic Games," she later said, as qouted by PTI.

Hou Zhihui of China won the gold by lifting a total of 210 kg and setting a new Olympic record. On the other hand, Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah took home the silver medal with a total lift of 194 kg.

Overall, Chanu is the sixth ever Indian female athlete to have won an individual Olympic medal. Before her, Malleswari, Saina Nehwal (Women’s singles badminton bronze, London Olympics 2012), MC Mary Kom (Women’s boxing bronze, London Olympics 2012) PV Sindhu (Women’s singles badminton silver, Rio 2016) and Sakshi Malik (Wrestling bronze, Rio 2016) have achieved the feat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here