Watch: Ugly Scenes as Players Engage in Scuffle During England vs Canada Hockey Clash at CWG 2022
1-MIN READ

Watch: Ugly Scenes as Players Engage in Scuffle During England vs Canada Hockey Clash at CWG 2022

By: Sports Desk

News18

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 13:16 IST

Birmingham

England beat Canada 11-2. (AP Photo)

England beat Canada 11-2. (AP Photo)

Canada's Balraj Panesar was shown a red card while England's Chris Griffiths received a yellow card

England’s 11-2 demolition of Canada in their men’s hockey clash at the ongoing CWG 2022 war marred by ugly scenes during the second quarter. Canada’s Balraj Panesar and England’s Chris Griffiths were involved in a brief scuffle that forced other players to step in to pull the duo apart and defuse the tension.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

What sparked the chaotic scenes seems to be a Griffiths pulling on Panesar’s stick with the Canadian didn’t like one bit as grabbed his opponent’s shirt with the duo trading head butts. However, before the situation could get worse, other players and on-field official intervened.

Repercussions followed with  Panesar sent off after being shown a red car while Griffiths escaped with a yellow card.

England then fully exploited their one-man advantage extending their lead to 5-1 immediately after the sanctions. And eventually sealed the game 11-2.

The hosts will now face Australia in the semi-finals

India have also sealed the semi-final spot with a 4-1 win over Wales. Harmanpreet Singh starred with a hat-trick with Gurjant Singh also putting his name on the scoreboard.

Harmanpreet opened India’s account in the 18th minute when he converted a penalty corner and then made it 2-0 within a minute when he converted another penalty corner as India led at half-time. He then completed his hat-trick after converting a penalty stroke in the 41st minute and then Gurjant Singh made it 4-0 when he scored a field goal in the 41st minute.

Wales finally got their goal after creating a number of chances when Gareth Furlong made it 1-4 when he scored five minutes before the final hooter.

With the win, India surged to the top of the points table with 10 points from four games, unbeaten with three wins and a draw. England also had 10 points but India edged ahead on the basis of a superior goal difference.

India will take on South Africa in the semi-final on Saturday.

The gold medal match will be played on Monday.

Sports Desk

first published:August 05, 2022, 13:16 IST
last updated:August 05, 2022, 13:16 IST