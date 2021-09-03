Watch: Under Armour Athlete and MMA Fighter Ritu Phogat Prepare for Her Grand Prix Challenge

Under Armour Athlete and MMA fighter Ritu Phogat has qualified for the ONE Empower’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. After losing her spot due to a

narrow split-decision defeat in May this year, Ritu “The Indian Tigress” has bounced back and is all set to rejoin the field. She is scheduled to face No. 2 ranked Meng Bo in the quarterfinal round in Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix at ONE: EMPOWER on September 3, 2021.

In a video shared by Under Amour India on its Instagram, the Indian Tigress is seen working out fiercely for her next bout. A win on Friday will ensure Ritu a place in the semi-finals of the championship.

At the young age of 8 years, Ritu started her training under the abled guidance of her father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. Taking the Phogat family legacy forward, Ritu has made her mark and is a force to reckon with in the MMA world. Ritu is an Under Armour athlete, embodying the brand’s true essence and core value.

Speaking on her next bout, Ritu Phogat said, “To prepare for my next fight, I have been training twice a day, 6 days a week. My diet includes daal, roti and vegetables, along with fruits and nuts & almond milk. I occasionally enjoy halwa and laddoos as well. Under Armour has continued to play an important role in encouraging me to be physically and mentally prepared, as it is important to stay focused and has helped me in pushing my boundaries while training, achieving new highs.”

