Watch: Undertaker Revives 'American Badass' Persona on His Return at WWE RAW XXX

The Undertaker, made a sensational return to WWE Monday Night Raw’s 30th Anniversary Special in Philadelphia, reviving his classic ‘American Badass’ persona.

One of the most legendary names to grace the wrestling entertainment business, the iconic figure nicknamed ‘Big Evil’ made a blockbuster entrance on the show on Kid Rock’s entrance theme, riding his classic motorcycle.

He interrupted a promo from LA Knight early in the show, at the Wells Fargo Center. After Taker’s entrance, Knight left the ring and cut a promo from the outside, referencing the former’s comments on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Later, the lights went off and Bray Wyatt appeared from behind, forcing Knight back into the ring.

Undertaker then appeared to turn back the clock as he grabbed Knight by his throat for the chokeslam only to toss him towards Bray for a Sister Abigail.

Taker then turned towards Bray and said something in the latter’s ear before leaving the ring. For the unversed, Wyatt and Knight will fight it out in a ‘Pitch Black Match’ at Royal Rumble this upcoming Saturday.

The real-life Mark Calaway had entertained WWE fans for nearly three decades before calling it quits in the year 2020.

The Deadman changed his persona during the 2000s and opted for something which was in line with his real-life personality and the gimmick became known as the ‘American Badass’.

