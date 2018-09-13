English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH | Usain Bolt Toasts Zero-gravity with Champagne
Usain Bolt on Wednesday sprinted through thin air and sipped champagne floating on his back as he enjoyed near zero-gravity conditions in the back of an aircraft performing stomach-lurching parabola dives.
(Image: Reuters)
The eight-time Olympic champion grinned as he experienced weightlessness in a modified plane normally used for scientific research -- but on this occasion to showcase a champagne bottle that will allow astronauts to drink bubbles in space.
The bottle was designed by champagne-maker Mumm. In time the company hopes to capitalise on the advent of space tourism.
Billionaires Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon Inc, Richard Branson and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk are locked in a race to send wealthy tourists into suborbital space, high enough to see the curvature of the planet.
They may want to toast their adventures.
Running in Zero Gravity @GHMUMM. #DareWinCelebrate #NextVictory 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5P5CACcLOx— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 12, 2018
Changing the game @GHMUMM. Celebrating life by drinking @GHMUMM in Zero Gravity 🚀 #DareWinCelebrate #NextVictory pic.twitter.com/A3FNqAn16f— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 12, 2018
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
