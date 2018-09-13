GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

WATCH | Usain Bolt Toasts Zero-gravity with Champagne

Usain Bolt on Wednesday sprinted through thin air and sipped champagne floating on his back as he enjoyed near zero-gravity conditions in the back of an aircraft performing stomach-lurching parabola dives.

Reuters

Updated:September 13, 2018, 8:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
WATCH | Usain Bolt Toasts Zero-gravity with Champagne
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Usain Bolt on Wednesday sprinted through thin air and sipped champagne floating on his back as he enjoyed near zero-gravity conditions in the back of an aircraft performing stomach-lurching parabola dives.

The eight-time Olympic champion grinned as he experienced weightlessness in a modified plane normally used for scientific research -- but on this occasion to showcase a champagne bottle that will allow astronauts to drink bubbles in space.







The bottle was designed by champagne-maker Mumm. In time the company hopes to capitalise on the advent of space tourism.

Billionaires Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon Inc, Richard Branson and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk are locked in a race to send wealthy tourists into suborbital space, high enough to see the curvature of the planet.

They may want to toast their adventures.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Shocking Visuals of a DMK District Councillor Beating Up a Woman

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...