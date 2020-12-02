WATCH: The Great Khali Joins Farmers' Protest at Tikri Border, Chants 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

Former WWE Champion The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana) joined the farmers' protest at the Tikri border on Tuesday. Supporting the farmers, Khali said the Union govt has to roll back the laws and urged the people of India to support their farmers in the agitation. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

Farmers had faced water cannons and teargas when they were heading towards the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the farm laws. Khali shared couple of videos in which he can be seen among the farmers participating in the protest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Khali (@thegreatkhali)

Earlier, several former sportspersons including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees have extended their support to the agitating farmers and said they will return their awards in protest against the “force” used against the peasants en route to Delhi.

Among them are Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee wrestler Kartar Singh, Arjuna awardee basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema and Arjuna awardee hockey player Rajbir Kaur. They said they will proceed to Delhi on December 5 and will place their awards outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan. They slammed the Centre and Haryana government for using water cannons and teargas against the protesting farmers to stop them from going to Delhi.

Also, There is no relief in sight for commuters, especially office goers, from long traffic snarls on Wednesday as thousands of farmers blocked key entrances to the national capital for the seventh day on the trot. While the police has kept the Haryana-Delhi border at Singhu and Tikri closed for traffic, the protest at Ghazipur, the city's border with Uttar Pradesh, has also intensified. The protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border led to the closure of a key route connecting the national capital with the state.

The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead, the traffic police tweeted. Two more border points connecting the national capital with Gurgaon and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh were also closed as precautionary measures.

(With PTI Inputs)