ISL 2020-21: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy Scores Stunning Goal in Mumbai City FC's 2-0 Win over Hyderabad FC | Watch

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy scored an absolute stunner in Mumbai City FC's 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. Adam Le Fronde scored the second goal.

Mumbai's opening goal came in the 38th minute, a cross from the right into the box by Ahmed Jahouh was met by Bipin Singh, who cushioned it perfectly towards the six-yard box for Vignesh to produce a stunning left-footed finish on the volley and make it 1-0 for Mumbai.

For the second goal, it was Rowllin Borges that turned provider after he threaded a smart pass into the box from the left for le Fondre, whose first touch set him up perfectly for a clinical finish past Subrata Paul to make it 2-0 for Sergio Lobera’s men.

Mumbai were dominant in possession from the start but couldn’t really create any openings early on as Hyderabad got bodies behind the ball in their bid to keep the Islanders at bay.

Hyderabad had a chance to equalise in the 44th minute when Akash Mishra delivered a delicious cross from the left only for Mohammed Yasir to put his header wide of goal to the disappointment of his teammates. The Telangana-based side continued to push for a leveller before halftime but couldn’t find the back of the net as Mumbai went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Both sides looked to attack from the outset in the second half as Hyderabad searched for a way back into the contest, while Mumbai looked to extend their lead. Hyderabad even introduced Liston Colaco from the bench in the early stages of the second half in their bid for a goal, but it was Mumbai that doubled their lead a minute before the hour mark.

Hyderabad to their credit continued to push forward looking for a goal even after Mumbai had doubled their lead. However, the chances also kept coming for the Islanders and they could have scored a third goal in the 78th minute when le Fondre was put in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper before chipping the ball into the side netting.

Mumbai went on to move the ball around well and starve Hyderabad of possession in the closing stages of the contest. Hyderabad did get into good areas out wide, but their final balls weren’t up to the mark as the Islanders held on to their two-goal advantage comfortably and won the match.

(With inputs from ISL)