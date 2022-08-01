WATCH: Weightlifter Ajay Singh Receives Special Message from 'Heroes at the Borders' Ahead of CWG Event

Indian weightlifters have been making quite some noise in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 as they have bagged a total of 6 medals, including three golds. Hoping to add another yellow metal to the list, weightlifter Ajay Singh will compete in the men’s 81 kg category on Monday.

Earlier in December 2021, Ajay had clinched India’s third gold in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with a massive lift of 322kg and became the third Indian weightlifter to directly qualify for the Games in Birmingham. He also set a national record in snatch; 147 kg.

Prior to his event on Monday, the 25-year-old received a special message from the 21 RR battalion of the Indian Army. The video was shared by SAI media on its official Twitter handle in which an army man could be seen wishing Ajay the very best for his event.

“Ajay Sahab has performed really well so far. We pray to almighty that he wins a weightlifting gold and make the country and our battalion proud,” the army man said.

“A special message from our Heroes at the Borders. Best wishes to India weightlifter Ajay Singh for his event today at the #CommonwealthGames2022,” the caption of the Twitter post read.

In a recent conversation with Sportstar, Ajay explained how he got into the sport. Surprisingly, there was a moment when he didn’t even know that there is something called ‘weightlifting’.

“I was into athletics. After that, I was inducted into the Army Sports Institute in Pune in 2010. There, assessing my body structure and movement patterns, they suggested I take up weightlifting. It took me around two to three years to understand the techniques with the help of Subedar Rajender Sahab,” Ajay was quoted as saying.

Ajay will be aiming at what will be India’s forth gold in the ongoing Games. So far, the likes of Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli took gold medals in their respective categories.

Besides them, Bindyarani Devi and Sanketh Sargar picked up silver medals while Gururaja Poojary won a bronze.

