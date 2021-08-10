Watch: When Olympic Champ Neeraj Chopra Set the Dance Floor on Fire

Neeraj Chopra scripted history after he won a gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. His popularity is at its peak and people are sharing old videos of his interviews, practice sessions, and past performances. An old video of the 23-year-old athlete has also gone viral which proves that he is a great dancer as well.

A social media user shared an old dance video where Neeraj can be seen shaking a leg as he breaks into an impromptu dance at a function. “Most eligible bachelor, he is so cute,” the user wrote in the caption.

Another user shared the video saying that Neeraj can shake a leg besides throwing a javelin. Most agreed that it was a “visual treat”.

Enjoying life to it's Fullest 🥳🙏— your time's up. (@TakeTheJab) August 7, 2021

Visual treat 😍— Ram M Gupta (@RamMGupta3) August 8, 2021

Wow.. this is pure joy to see national hero shaking his legs as well as he lets the javelin fly. He is the star India needed to take athletics to every Indian. This Vijender Singh moment for Athletics. He may go on to be even bigger star .. More power to him.— Banker Babu (@bankerbabu111) August 8, 2021

Pride of Bharat ❤️— Shruti Sagarika (@Shruti1806) August 7, 2021

With his Tokyo heroics, Neeraj Chopra won India’s first ever gold medal in athletics. With his medal, India’s medal tally soared up to seven, the best ever performance of the country in the Olympics. India last best performance was at the 2012 London Olympics where it won six medals.

Neeraj has become a sensation in India after he became only the second Indian ever to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics after shooter Abhinav Bindra. He is getting more popular with each passing day. His social media followers have increased after winning the gold medal. Before the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj reportedly had about 100,000 followers on Instagram while at the time of publishing the article, he had over 3.2 million followers.

