Watch: Wimbledon Crowd Boo Novak Djokovic For Victory Celebration After Cameron Norrie Clash

Six-time Wimbledon Grand Salm champions Novak Djokovic is through to yet another final at the All England Championships as he stormed past the last remaining British hope in the men’s event, Cameron Norrie.

Djokovic managed to win three sets on the trot after surrendering the first set to the Brit, as the Serb sealed his spot in the final of the grass-court tournament with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

As he was serving to see the match out, a voice from the crowd screamed out at the Serb, and Djokovic after winning the match-clinching point, celebrated in front of Norrie’s home crowd by blowing a kiss directed toward the fans in the stands.

The gimmick wasn’t perceived well, as the man chasing his fourth straight All-English title was booed by the home base.

One step away from a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title.@DjokerNole defeats Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach his eighth final at The Championships#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/wVXnsfKrIN — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2022

However, Djokovic refrained from addressing the incident after the game in the interviews as he heaped praise on youngster Norrie was recorded a career-best grand slam run at the SW19 this year.

“I didn’t start off well. He was the better player for the first set. Cameron didn’t have much to lose. He’s playing probably the tournament of his life. I wish him all the best, he’s a great player, I have a lot of respect for him,” said Djokovic on the Brit’s run to the semi-final.

Djokovic will take on Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios, who progressed to the final after an injury forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from the other semi-final encounter.

Interestingly, Kyrgios and Djokovic have faced each other twice to date with the Australian coming out on top on both occasions.

Kyrgios will hope to continue the trend as he pursues his first-ever grand slam title, which would no doubt feel all the more special if it comes by at the prestigious All England Lawn Tennis club.

On the other hand, Djokovic has the opportunity to go level with all-time great Pete Sampras’ record of seven Wimbledon titles if he manages to get the better of Kyrgios on Sunday. Only Swiss maestro Roger Federer, with eight titles to his name, has won more at the Wimbledon men’s circuit.

