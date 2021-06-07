WATCH | WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa’s Neck Training Video Will Leave You Inspired

WWE superstar Tommaso Ciampa has once again left his fans impressed after sharing a neck training video. In the clip, one can see the wrestler doing some intense weight training to increase his neck’s strength. Through his post, the wrestler informed that he has been training his neck twice a week for the last two years. Giving an update about the progress, he said that the neck is not as strong as it was before his injury but he is quite happy with the progress.

The WWE NXT wrestler has also mentioned that the key or the secret to the transformation is consistency. Many of his fans cheered for him and appreciated his progress. One person wrote, “The fact you’re even able to hold a plate of food is mind boggling to me. Now here you are doing stuff like this and making it look easy. I’m just glad you’re healthy and happy my dude.” Another person said, “Inspirational work, man.”

In another post, he shared pictures of himselfflaunting his ripped body. The American wrestler struck different poses for the camera at his gym. He has chosen to go shirtless for the snaps. Ciampa completed his post by adding an inspirational quote by legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. With over 25 thousand likes, this post too won his fans heart.

Ciampa has been sharing his training videos and photos on Instagram off late. A few weeks ago, he had shared a body transformation collage. In the pictures, one could clearly see the difference and progress that the wrestler had made through his hard work. In a part of his post he said, “If there’s a secret it’s consistency. Every training session. Every meal. Every day.” His fellow WWE wrestlers including Ivarand Raquel Gonzalez also reacted to the post. His fans too were mind blown by this transformation. ”

A person said, “Phenomenal work brother !! This is how you mix the cement properly and eat the cereal !! Let’s keep it going ! Time to eat more.

