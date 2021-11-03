Watch: Zlatan Ibrahimovic teams up with social media sensation Khaby Lame to recreate Squid Game video

Netflix’s latest Korean thriller series Squid Game has taken the internet by storm. The nine-episode show topped the charts ever since its debut on the streaming platform. The dystopian thriller has reportedly raked in nearly USD 900 million for Netflix and has also triggered a substantial cultural response across the world and a slew of memes and videos have been doing rounds on the internet.

While the show has tickled the interest of some of the biggest names in the world including Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. Footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the latest sports celebrity to join in the craze. The AC Milan striker recreated a video clip from Squid Game with social media star Khaby Lame.

The video shows Lame as one of the participants of the games. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lame enacted the game/challenge in which the participant has to cross a glass bridge, half of which is fragile and the other half strong enough to support a person’s weight.

In the video, Lame, embodying the role of a participant, makes his way to the other side without dropping dead. He crosses over and rejoices in his trademark style. He then prepares to walk past a guard who eventually stops him. The guard removes his mask and reveals himself to be Ibrahimovic. A shell-shocked Lame simply falls off the bridge.

“My Game My Rules” Ibrahimovic captioned the video.

Watch it here:

The video has since gone viral and has garnered over 10.7 million views on Instagram alone so far.

Ibrahimovic, who turned 40 earlier this month, scored his 150th Serie A goal in AC Milan’s 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma on Sunday. The Italian giants are in second place with 10 wins from 11 games are joint with 31 points with table toppers Napoli in Serie A standings. However, the Rossoneri are winless in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 term after three games thus far. They are at the bottom of Group B without a point and will attempt to turn things when they lock horns with Porto at San Siro on Wednesday night.

