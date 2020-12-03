News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Water On The Carrier Dome Court; Syracuse Women's Game Moved

The womens basketball game in the newly refurbished Carrier Dome between the No. 22 Syracuse Orange and Division II Lincoln has been moved because of water on one area of the court.

SYRACUSE, N.Y.: The womens basketball game in the newly refurbished Carrier Dome between the No. 22 Syracuse Orange and Division II Lincoln has been moved because of water on one area of the court.

A game official spotted some drops of water and the game was moved to the nearby Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center as a precautionary measure. It will be played there as a private scrimmage.

The Dome is in the final stages of a $118 million upgrade, and the school says the construction project includes spot sealing the roof.

The Orange men host Niagara of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Thursday night and the issue is expected to be resolved by then.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


