News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Watford Sack Manager Ivic Despite Sitting Fifth In Championship
1-MIN READ

Watford Sack Manager Ivic Despite Sitting Fifth In Championship

Watford Sack Manager Ivic Despite Sitting Fifth In Championship

English secondtier side Watford sacked their manager Vladimir Ivic on Saturday despite the Serb having guided Watford to fifth place in the Championship.

LONDON, England: English second-tier side Watford sacked their manager Vladimir Ivic on Saturday despite the Serb having guided Watford to fifth place in the Championship.

The club took the decision after their 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town, with Ivic having only been appointed in August. Ivic becomes the fourth Watford manager to be sacked since September, 2019.

“Watford FC confirms the departure of Head Coach Vladimir Ivic with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“Ivic’s coaching staff will also be leaving Vicarage Road. The Hornets thank Ivic and his staff for their efforts this season and wish them well for future success elsewhere.”


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...