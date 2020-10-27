Way I-League Qualifiers Was Organised Was Really Satisfactory: Mohammedan SC's Akram

Mohammedan SC's General Secretary Wasim Akram has complemented the 'bio-bubble' that was put in place by the organisers of the I-League Qualifiers.

Akram has stated that organisers did a "commendable job" in maintaining the Covid-safety bubble during the tournament that took place from October 8-19 in Kolkata and Kalyani.

'No Complaints': Mohammedan's General Secretary Wasim Akram Happy with I-League Qualifiers' Bio-bubble

"The way the whole tournament was organised was really satisfactory. It was the time of the new normal, and the AIFF and the IFA, along with the Sports Ministry took a call and went forward with this," said Akram in a chat with AIFF TV.

"Of course, there were restrictions -- everyone was tested at a gap of 5-6 days too. But the way it was handled by the authorities -- they have done a commendable job. I cannot think of any other way that it could have been done better," he added.

Looking ahead to the upcoming I-League season, Akram felt that though the prospect of staying inside the Covid-safety bubble for a few months may be a 'challenging' prospect, the returns of winning the tournament are also high.

"It will definitely be challenging. We have already started conditioning the players for staying in the Covid-safety bubble. What does bother one is that he will not have contact with the outside world for so many months," stated Akram.

"But the motivation will be high. When you see the return for staying in the bubble -- that is winning the I-League, I don't think anybody will say no to that," he added.