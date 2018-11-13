English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wayne Rooney Excited for 'Great Moment' in England Farewell
Wayne Rooney says he is honoured to make a final appearance for England and happy for manager Gareth Southgate to decide his playing time Thursday against the United States.
Wayne Rooney. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Wayne Rooney says he is honoured to make a final appearance for England and happy for manager Gareth Southgate to decide his playing time Thursday against the United States.
Former Manchester United star Rooney, in video comments released Monday by his Major League Soccer club DC United, detailed his excitement at earning his 120th cap for England in his farewell match, a friendly against the Americans at Wembley Stadium.
"Playing on the squad for this game and see some old teammates, see Gareth and the coaching staff, and then obviously to play at Wembley for the last time will be a great moment," Rooney said.
"To see old teammates, coaches and be around them for a few days, but also to see the fans -- it'll be great to pull on the England shirt again in front of the fans in almost a way of me saying thank you to the fans for the support you've shown me over my time playing for England."
England's all-time men's goals leader came to MLS in July, lifting DC United from the bottom of the table to the playoffs in his first campaign. United were ousted by Columbus in their post-season opener earlier this month.
England's Football Association set up the Rooney tribute with proceeds going to youth charities.
"Obviously it's a huge honor for the FA to grant me this game. It's an important game, obviously. The money will be raised for children's charities, which I think is really important," Rooney said.
Rooney, 33, has scored 53 goals in 119 England appearances since making his debut for the Three Lions on February 12, 2003. He has not played for England since a 3-0 victory over Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016.
"I have to admit I don't know how much I'm going to play, whether that's from the start or whether that's the last few minutes," Rooney said.
"I'll speak to Gareth before we meet up. Whatever he wants me then to play I'm happy to do so."
Former Manchester United star Rooney, in video comments released Monday by his Major League Soccer club DC United, detailed his excitement at earning his 120th cap for England in his farewell match, a friendly against the Americans at Wembley Stadium.
"Playing on the squad for this game and see some old teammates, see Gareth and the coaching staff, and then obviously to play at Wembley for the last time will be a great moment," Rooney said.
"To see old teammates, coaches and be around them for a few days, but also to see the fans -- it'll be great to pull on the England shirt again in front of the fans in almost a way of me saying thank you to the fans for the support you've shown me over my time playing for England."
England's all-time men's goals leader came to MLS in July, lifting DC United from the bottom of the table to the playoffs in his first campaign. United were ousted by Columbus in their post-season opener earlier this month.
England's Football Association set up the Rooney tribute with proceeds going to youth charities.
"Obviously it's a huge honor for the FA to grant me this game. It's an important game, obviously. The money will be raised for children's charities, which I think is really important," Rooney said.
Rooney, 33, has scored 53 goals in 119 England appearances since making his debut for the Three Lions on February 12, 2003. He has not played for England since a 3-0 victory over Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016.
"I have to admit I don't know how much I'm going to play, whether that's from the start or whether that's the last few minutes," Rooney said.
"I'll speak to Gareth before we meet up. Whatever he wants me then to play I'm happy to do so."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Will Thanos Snap Again or Doctor Strange will Figure Out a Solution?
- Why Did GQ Use Quotations on its Cover To Describe Serena Williams' Gender, Eh?
- 'I Know I am Muslim as Others Don't Let Me Forget': When House Hunting in Metros Turns into Nightmare
- Aamir Khan’s Son and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Play Ram-Sita in School Drama
- Crazy in Love? The Japanese Man 'Married' to a Hologram
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...