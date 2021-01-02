WBA vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Arsenal have won two matches on the bounce and now, they seem to be riding on a wave of momentum. They managed to win their last match against Brighton 1-0 win and although this win was not convincing, they picked up the necessary points which will give them a lot of confidence. The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal fixture will be played at The Hawthorns.

West Brom, on the other hand, is a team minus any momentum. After drawing 1-1 against Liverpool, they were knocked down 5-0 by Leeds United. Both the sides are on the opposite side of the spectrum, and Arsenal look favourites against the Baggies.

Arsenal have dominated West Brom in the past – they have notched up 72 wins against West Brom. However, Baggies have won against Arsenal on only 30 occasions. 31 matches have ended in a draw.

For West Brom, Kieran Gibbs will miss out in this match. Sam Allardyce has raised question marks over the mentality of his players and hence, we expect few changes to the starting XI.

The Premier League 2020-21 West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal fixture will kick off at 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

WBA vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal

WBA vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Captain: Alexandre Lacazette

WBA vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Vice-captain: Karlan Grant

WBA vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

WBA vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Defenders: Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney

WBA vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Midfielders: Callum Robinson, Matthew Phillips, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

WBA vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Team for West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal Strikers: Alexandre Lacazette, Karlan Grant

WBA vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 West Bromwich Albion probable starting line-up vs Arsenal: Sam Johnstone; Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Lee Peltier; Romaine Sawyers; Callum Robinson, Matthew Phillips, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

WBA vs ARS Premier League, Dream11 Arsenal probable starting line-up vs West Bromwich Albion: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney; Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka; Willian, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette